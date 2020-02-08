While the event planners, volunteers, parents and chaperons struggled to describe the joy that was Night to Shine 2020 on Friday, the smiles on attendees faces said all that needed to be said.
Hosted by Ark Church Huntsville and sponsored by the Tim Tebow Foundation, Walker County’s Night to Shine 2020 welcomed 77 teens and adults with special needs for a prom night experience.
Dressed to impress, each prom goer was introduced by name upon arrival and walked the red carpet, receiving a reception befitting a prom king or queen.
To complete the experience, prom-goers were able to experience a limo ride, while having their makeup, hair, shoes and flowers provided by the 157 volunteers.
“We’re incredibly thankful for the Tim Tebow Foundation, the community, and our church for all coming together to create a special night for these beautiful kids,” said Luke Cunningham, the lead pastor at Ark Church Huntsville.
