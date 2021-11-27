Small Business Saturday focuses on local shops

The Downtown Business Alliance and city of Huntsville Main Street Program will be kicking off new Shop Small events this morning to encourage consumers from near and far to discover their new favorite business in Downtown Huntsville.
This will be the first year for the Downtown Business Alliance’s Shop Small Passport program, allowing shoppers three weeks to visit participating businesses to obtain a passport and collect stamps from the various destinations, with no purchase necessary.
Those who complete their passport by Dec. 19 will be entered into a drawing for three different winners the following day. The prizes will include $500, $250 and $175 in “Downtown Dollars” which can be redeemed at any participating business in Downtown Huntsville to keep consumer funds within the community.
“I think it’s important to shop small year-round because the businesses in Downtown are vital to our town. These businesses support your school programs, athletic programs for students, we’re the ones that donate to your charities … we’re invested in the town and in order for us to stay invested and thrive, we need local support,” said Pam Conner, secretary for the Downtown Business Alliance and co-owner at Bargain Box and Deja Vu Decor.
Conner notes that the majority of Downtown’s customers come from out of town, especially during the holiday season when sales typically pick up, but it may not be enough.
“It’s going to take a lot more support from local people to keep a vibrant Downtown, we can’t just survive on the rush we get from our out of town people on the weekends,” Conner said.
The City of Huntsville Main Street Program is helping to ensure support for Downtown businesses and drive traffic to the area through their partnership with the 12th annual American Express Shop Small Saturday event.
The Huntsville Main Street Program will host festivities at the gazebo and outside of its offices, located at 1203 University Avenue, today from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Early bird shoppers will be served free muffins and coffee at the gazebo, while free Shop Small tote bags will be distributed from their offices with a chance to spin the prize wheel for giveaway items, like t-shirts and coffee mugs. Small Business Bingo Cards with special offers and coupons for various downtown businesses will also be available. Those that visit all of the stores on the bingo card will be entered to win a Shop Small Gift Basket.
To stay up to date with participating businesses in the Shop Small Passport program, visit the Huntsville Downtown Business Alliance Facebook page at www.facebook.com/huntsvilledba/.
