Sam Houston State University Small Business Development Center (SHSU SBDC), a premier business assistance and resource program hosted by the SHSU College of Business Administration, will be expanding its service offerings to all of Montgomery County, effective Aug. 1.
“It has been an honor serving the small business community in Huntsville and Conroe, Texas. We wish we could share all of the stories of how SHSU SBDC is helping small businesses in the area start, grow and succeed,” Dean Mitchell Muehsam of SHSU College of Business said. “Today, we are honored to announce the expansion of SHSU SBDC services to all of Montgomery County. What we’re most excited about is having more resources to maximize our coverage, building on the model we’ve developed since our doors opened.”
South Montgomery County was previously serviced by the former Lone Star College SBDC, who is dissolving its partnership with the SBDC Network effective July 31. In an effort to restore and increase coverage in this area, the SBDC Network’s executive team and SHSU SBDC developed an extended partnership and strategy that will increase the coverage to the small business community in Conroe and Montgomery County.
“In the next few weeks, the SBDC Network will work closely with SHSU SBDC to make a seamless and professional transition to reassign former Lone Star College SBDC clients,” said SBDC’s Executive Director Steve Lawrence. “We also look forward to this opportunity to strengthen and grow our network and develop outreach for perspective clients across the area.”
In addition to Southern Montgomery County, SHSU SBDC is responsible for providing small business assistance to the counties of San Jacinto, Walker, North Montgomery, Trinity, Madison, Leon and the City of Cleveland. The advising staff assists small business owners and entrepreneurs in various stages of the business life cycle: pre-venture or early stage, startup, expansion, growth and exit. Top service offerings include no-cost, one-on-one business advising, industry specific expertise, government contracting opportunities, webinars and in-person training classes.
“SHSU SBDC has been helping aspiring entrepreneurs achieve the American dream of owning their own business for nearly 30 years,” said Rhonda Ellisor, director of SHSU SBDC. “We look forward to expanding our services, promoting and strengthening the economic well-being of the county with our vast experience, tools and available resources.”
Sam Houston State University SBDC is located at 1 Financial Plaza, Suite 300, Huntsville, TX 77340. In addition to the Huntsville location, the Center has offices at The Woodlands Center, 3380 College Park Dr., The Woodlands, TX 77384.
