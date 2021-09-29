Silk expert to give public talk in Huntsville

HUNTSVILLE — A national expert on wild silks will give a public talk on Friday, Oct. 1 at the Sam Houston State Natural History Collection, located at 710 University Ave. in Huntsville.
The event will begin at 6:30 p.m.
Dr. Richard Peigler of Incarnate Word University in San Antonio will discuss his impressive silk collection that will be on display, including saris, shirts, scarves, dancing rattles, gogonas and diverse other items made from raw silk of wild silk moths.
"These items are important because they are not like the common manufactured silk items made from factory reared silkworms. They are from wild silk moths like our Luna or Polyphemus. These moths make cocoons out in the wild backcountry where knowledgeable local people carry-on long traditions of gathering them, unwinding the silk and producing amazing textiles,” said Dr. Peigler.
These traditions are vanishing all over the world at an astonishing pace and thanks to heroes like Dr. Peigler who are racing around the globe to document the crafts before they disappear, perhaps to actually save some of the traditions by drawing attention to them.
Peigler divides his collection between the University of Florida and Sam Houston State.
The event is free and open to the public.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.