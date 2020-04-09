A new wastewater reclamation facility could soon be the newest addition to the Sam Houston State University campus.
Huntsville city manager Aron Kulhavy said earlier this week that the city and the university are working towards finalizing an agreement which will allow the university to build the plant and tap the city’s sewer line. According to Kulhavy, the university plans to treat certain amounts of the city’s wastewater and use that treated water to run it’s chiller plants.
“The plant has to be permitted under the city’s permits, so the city will basically act as an intermediary for the project,” Kulhavy said.
However, some city council members have questioned the project and if it is a benefit to the city.
“This is a hardship on the city to take on a project like this,” councilmember Daiquri Beebe said. “This is a new idea that has really never been tried before. I don’t support this idea, because I don’t know that it’s going to work.”
Kulhavy said that any expenses incurred by the city would be reimbursable to the university.
The contract is expected to be finalized in the coming weeks with a final determination from the Huntsville City Council coming as soon as its next meeting on April 21.
