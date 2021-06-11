SHSU Student Affairs recognized for diversity in national survey

HUNTSVILLE — Sam Houston State University division of Student Affairs has been recognized for demonstrating a strong commitment to diversity in the workplace.
The June 10 issue of Diverse: Issues in Higher Education magazine has named SHSU as one of the "2021 Most Promising Places to Work in Student Affairs.” Out of 30 intuitions, SHSU is the only Texas university to be included on the national magazine’s list.
With a focus on workplace diversity, staffing practices and work environment, selection was based on a web-based survey approach to examine categories such as family friendliness, salary, benefits and professional development opportunities.
“We are honored to receive this recognition because it verifies our efforts and successes in moving forward as a national leader in Student Affairs, by creating a diverse and inclusive work environment,” Frank Parker, vice president for SHSU Student Affairs said.
The division of Student Affairs facilitates many facets of student life, including campus living, health and wellness, leadership initiatives, student activities and recreational sports.
This is the second time the university has been named by the publication in this category. SHSU Student Affairs also received the award in 2015.
