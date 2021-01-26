SHSU School of Music brings free music therapy to infants and caregivers

Sing, play and grow together from the comfort of home with the guidance of the Sam Houston State University School of Music. Through a free eight-week virtual music therapy class, music students will help pave the way for a strong developmental journey for infants.
The Sing, Play & Grow Together – At Home class will be held once a week over Zoom, and will be hosted by two SHSU music therapy students as a way to gain hands-on-experience working with clients and leading music therapy sessions with assistant professor of music Dr. Amy Smith.
“Babies are developing very rapidly over the first several years of life, and a lot of that happens very naturally in a caring environment with attentive caregivers, experiencing the world,” Smith said. However, that period of extensive growth can always be strengthened. Smith is an expert music therapist with experience leading live activity groups for infants and young children with their caregivers, strengthening their natural development through the power of song and melody.
“Because the students and myself that are going to be leading and developing the class are music therapists or training to be music therapists, we have that added expertise of being really intentional about how we design the music experiences,” Smith added.
Music is processed in all different areas of the brain and through guided activities, can be capitalized on to help the infants and caregivers engage together to have communicative and social experiences, as well as targeting motor development through movement tasks.
“There is an intent that they learn different ways to interact with their baby, to be creative and to focus on different developmental milestones, whether that’s physical, emotional, communication – all of the different things that are happening with young children,” Smith said. “Then we’ll provide them with resources on what to look for, how to think about your baby’s development, as well as activity guides and ways to extend what we do in the class together to then be able to implement throughout the week on their own.”
Infants in the class will range in age from newborns up to 12-months-of-age.
“One thing that’s going to be really fun in the class is that all of the class members on the screen will be able to see babies of all ages interacting with the activities that we plan in a different way,” Smith said.
Those with younger babies will be able to see how their infant will develop and interact as they get older by seeing how older babies in the group interact with their caregivers through the activities.
In the future, Smith hopes that the program will grow and be able to make partnerships with organizations and people in Huntsville to potentially do in-person classes.
Sing, Play & Grown Together – At Home will take place every Thursday at 10 a.m. from Feb. 4 through April 1. To sign up for the class, email smith at amy.smith@shsu.edu.