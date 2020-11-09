SHSU receives national 'Best for Vets' ranking

Named in honor of a Texas legend’s heroic service to our country, Sam Houston State University has a long history of supporting those in uniform, and has earned a strong reputation for being a military friendly campus, including receiving nationwide attention as one of the best schools in America for veterans.
College Factual recently named SHSU among the top five percent of all schools in the nation in the Best for Vets category and No. 3 out of 99 colleges in its Best Colleges for Veterans in Texas analysis.
The study was conducted with veterans and active-duty military members in mind, in order to highlight schools with great student outcomes as well as resources important for veterans to achieve their education goals.
This list was compiled using specific metrics, such as veteran affordability, veteran population, veteran policies, veteran resources, veteran satisfaction and overall college quality.
SHSU is proud to support our approximately 680 current student veterans and active-duty military who serve and have served in the military.
