Sam Houston State University has been recognized as one of the safest campuses in Texas, according to a new Safest College Campuses report. From the top ten list, SHSU is ranked No. 4.
YourLocalSecurity.com based its list on analysis of crimes statistics on and near Texas campuses that are reported annually to the U.S. Department of Education and the FBI’s Uniform Crime Report.
When considering which college to attend, location, sports, and student life are huge factors. But safety should play an equally important role.
“Students can feel better entering college when they know their campus has crime prevention measures and crisis management systems in place to ensure lower crime rates,” Kevin Morris, executive director of SHSU Public Safety Services said.
SHSU’s Public Safety Services team, overseeing the University Police Department, Emergency Management and Parking & Transportation, coordinate with departments and services across campus and the community to ensure protection and crime prevention.
“We uphold the university’s mission to provide a safe environment on campus that is conducive to students’ successful development and education,” Morris said.
In addition to providing police services 24 hours a day, SHSU UPD also covers security at all public events, escorts students to their car during evening hours, offer vehicle jumps starts on campus and host crime prevention awareness programs.
Emergency Management’s KatSafe mobile/web alert service provides the community with up-to-date information during an emergency. The department also develops and implements emergency response plans. For example, during the pandemic, Emergency Management continues to collaborate with local and regional public health officials in maintaining and monitoring SHSU’s COVID campus response plan.
Following CDC recommendations combining physical distancing with the use of face coverings, the university has implemented a face covering requirement for all faculty, staff, students, and campus visitors. The university is also supplying all requesting faculty face shields as a supplementary safety measure. Physical distancing requirements are in place throughout campus such as one-way entrances/exits, elevator limitations, and classrooms and common areas have been reconfigured to be strategically arranged for social distancing and will contain a limited number of students.
In 2019, SHSU was recognized as the best in Texas for low property crime rates on campus, ranking the 100 most secure college campuses.
