SHSU ranked among top universities for library science

Online Schools Report analyzed schools across the nation and ranked them for their online Master of Library Science degrees and placed Sam Houston State University among the best. Out of the 35 top schools, SHSU was ranked at No. 12 with an overall score of 79%.
Online Schools Report uses six data points to help evaluate a school’s program: student satisfaction, admission rate, online presence, popularity at school, department size and mean debt by program.
A Master of Library Science degree is required for anyone who wants to be a head librarian. Those who pursue this degree learn about information sourcing, organization and research so that they properly organize a library for public use. Students in this career path learn to understand and organize various resources and navigate the vast knowledge that a library provides. Graduates will be able to implement proper procedure for the preservation, maintenance and cataloging of all materials in a library in order to further expand libraries and keep them relevant.
At SHSU, the online Master of Library Science degree prepares students to be leaders that are equipped to fill any professional role in a school library. The program utilizes the latest advances in technology and information literacy to engage students in collaboration projects with teachers, manage multimedia collections and other tasks to maintain a library and enhance its development.
