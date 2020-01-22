SHSU population health instructor named to commission on public health

The American Academy of Family Physicians recently named Dr. James A. Mobley, an adjunct instructor at Sam Houston State University, to the Physicians Commission on Health of the Public and Science for a single, four-year term.
“I am honored and excited to have this opportunity to develop programs and guidelines that will maintain and improve the health of this nation's citizens,” Mobley said. “As a faculty member at Sam Houston State University, I look forward to sharing Bearkat values and passion with my colleagues from around the nation.”
The mission of the American Academy of Family Physicians is to improve the health of patients, families, and communities by serving the needs of members with professionalism and creativity.
Mobley became an adjunct professor at SHSU in 2014. In addition to being a medical doctor, he also earned a Master of Public Health in epidemiology from Texas A&M University and now teaches epidemiology for the Department of Population Health. Ray Newman, the department chair, expressed that Mobley has been invaluable to the College of Health Sciences.
“Dr. Mobley been involved with public health issues for many years and is a great resource for students,” Newman said. “His appointment to the Academy’s Commission on Public Health is a reflection of his experience and knowledge in that area.”
Mobley graduated from Texas A&M University with a bachelor’s degree in Zoology and received his commission in the Army Medical Service Corps in 1969. He attended the University of Texas Medical School at San Antonio before being transferred to the Army Medical Corps.
Retiring from the U.S. Army with the rank of Brigadier General after 38 years of service, Mobley was commanding general of the 807th Medical Command and won numerous military awards and recognitions.
Mobley is board certified in family medicine and a fellow of the American Academy of Family Practice. He has special training in epidemiology, nuclear weapons accidents, biological warfare incidents, and occupational health.
