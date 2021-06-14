SHSU Planetarium offers free events for a stellar summer

Looking for a stellar summer activity?
The Sam Houston State University Planetarium hosts free events year-round and can serve as a great way to beat the heat over the coming months. The SHSU Planetarium, located on the first floor of the Farrington Building, is part of the Department of Physics in the College of Science & Engineering Technology and is operated by Michael Prokosch.
In addition to teaching physics labs at the SHSU Observatory, Prokosch has presented "star shows" in the SHSU Planetarium since 2001. These short films explore various elements of astronomy.
Summer shows include ‘Exploding Universe’ on June 17 and July 8 and ‘Planet 9’ on June 24. Admission is free.
For more information or a complete list of available shows, contact Mike Prokosch at 936-294-3664, or follow the planetarium on Facebook.
