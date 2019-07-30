SHSU Online honored at 2019 catalyst awards

Winners of the 2019 Catalyst Awards have been announced. Among award recipients named by Blackboard Inc. worldwide are SHSU Online staff members Dr. Ruth Chisum, Jacob Spradlin, Thomas Sosebee, Ray Scheel, Daniel Walker, Kendall Tew, Ricki Lee Hodges Neri, and Madelyn Kilgore. These staffers were honored in the “Leading Change” category of the Catalyst Awards, which recognizes institutions that have developed practices and/or technologies that have had a measurable effect on learning outcomes, student performance, or academic progression.
In addition, the entire SHSU Online Operations Team received an award in the “Training & Professional Development” category of the Catalyst Awards. This award recognizes those who use Blackboard programs to support and enhance professional development within or outside of their organization.
For over a decade, the annual Blackboard Catalyst Awards have recognized and honored innovation and excellence in the Blackboard global community of practice, where millions of teachers and learners work every day to redefine what is possible when leveraging technology.
"We’re thrilled to honor this year's Blackboard Catalyst Award winners for their commitment to improving the educational experience for all learners through EdTech and sharing these insights with the broader community," said Lee Blakemore, Chief Client Officer and President, Global Client Operations & Success at Blackboard. "Clients like these inspire us to accelerate innovation driving student success and we’re proud to be a part of their story.”
The honorees will be recognized during Blackboard's annual user conference, BbWorld, to be held July 23-25, 2019 in Austin, Texas. For more information on the Blackboard Catalyst Awards and this year's winners, please visit https://community.blackboard.com/groups/catalystawards.
