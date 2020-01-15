SHSU Online earns top ranking in Texas

As an early adopter of distance learning, Sam Houston State University has been on the forefront of merging proven online teaching practices with advancements in technology.
As a result, the university continues to receive high rankings including a No. 1 state position by Study.com. SHSU is also placed nationally in the top 100 list of colleges and universities with the most students enrolled online in 2018.
One initiative SHSU President Dana Hoyt views as a contributing factor to the success, is the development of online classes designed with the same outcomes and academic rigor as on-campus classes.
“While technology has expanded choices, facilitated access, and broadened the definition of a student; our commitment to a quality education and learning experience has not wavered. SHSU Online, in partnership with our faculty, goes to great lengths to ensure an online classroom mirrors the educational experience found on campus,” Hoyt said.
SHSU Online is No. 1 in the new Study.com review of online programs in Texas. Combining current data from the U.S. Department of Education with program and school-specific details, universities are scored based on factors related to accessibility, affordability and quality of education.
The ranking also closely examined support services and resources institutions provide their distance-learning students, including free online tutoring, writing help and career development assistance.
According to Study.com, Sam Houston State University “believes in ensuring its online students feel thoroughly supported, which is why it offers resources and services like free online tutoring and online access to the university's libraries. The university is proud to help its online students start careers on the right track by providing career services that include online mock interviews and the newly revised Strong Interest Inventory (SSI) and Myers-Briggs Type Indicator (MBTI) online career assessments.”
On a national level, SHSU recently ranked No. 80 in the Inside Higher Ed top 100 list of colleges and universities with the most students enrolled online in 2018. The report noted an increase of 21.4 percent in total SHSU online enrollment from 2015 to 2018.
Online education continues to grow in importance for SHSU. National research suggests that most adult learners will return to college online, and that online education has become mainstream. In 2018 alone, online enrollments in the United States grew 3 percent among exclusively online learners.
