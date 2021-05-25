SHSU items approved by Board of Regents

Academic course changes were among Sam Houston State University items approved by The Texas State University System Board of Regents during the board’s quarterly meeting held last week at Texas State University in San Marcos, Texas.
SHSU was authorized to offer a Bachelor of Arts in Fashion Merchandising and Bachelor of Science in Fashion Merchandising degree programs in the Department of Family and Consumer Sciences via distance learning (at 50 percent or more) as of September 1, 2021. The move to an online mode of delivery will allow the programs to reach potential students across the state of Texas as well as nationwide.
Consent was granted to change the title of the Master of Science in Computing and Information Science degree program to the Master of Science in Computing and Data Science degree program. The new title more clearly identifies the emphasis and diverse course offerings and brings attention to the distinct discipline of Data Science.
Consent to delete the Master of Science in Health degree program from the Texas Higher Education Coordinating Board’s degree program inventory was approved. With the recent addition of the Master of Public Health degree program, which includes two unique concentrations—Global Health and Social Justice and Health Education and Promotion—the health behavior curriculum content of the Master of Science in Health degree program is now included in the Health Education and Promotion concentration of the MPH degree program.
Consent to delete the Bachelor of Science and Bachelor of Arts in Family and Consumer Sciences was approved. Efforts to increase both programs’ enrollment have not been successful and trends across Texas and the nation point to a permanent enrollment decline in this major. Therefore, the Department of Family and Consumer Science faculty have elected to delete the B.A. and B.S. (through a phase-out period to end May 31, 2023) and reallocate limited resources to high-demand programs with better growth potential.
All academic changes require final approval by the Texas Higher Education Coordinating Board.
An SHSU contract with EAB Global Inc. was approved to purchase direct marketing and enrollment management services relating to student recruitment.
The next TSUS Board of Regents meeting will take place August 12-13, 2021, at Sul Ross State University in Alpine, Texas.
