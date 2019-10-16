SHSU fall diversity reader examines #MeToo Movement

Sam Houston State University recognizes that powerful works of fiction, poetry and personal essays have the ability to educate and spark important discussions about some of today’s most pressing societal issues. For this reason, members of the SHSU Diversity Reading Program use books and cultural texts as a tool to encourage a sense of community around campus each fall.
The chosen Diversity Reader for 2019 is “Indelible in the Hippocampus: Writings from the Me Too Movement.”
The #MeToo movement, inspired by activist Tarana Burke’s coining of the phrase in 2006, ignited conversations about sexual misconduct, power dynamics and the value of speaking up.
“Indelible in the Hippocampus,” an intersectional collection of essays, fiction and poetry, is among the first books to emerge from the #MeToo movement. These original texts share the stories of 23 contributors who each approach the subject with authenticity and strength.
According to Siham Bouamer, assistant professor for the Department of World Languages and Cultures and co-chair of the CHSS Diversity and Inclusion Committee, the book will not only help initiate dialogue around the movement, but can also help readers understand the implications for other marginalized communities.
“We aim at selecting books and genres that speak to a variety of contemporary, important subjects that students can relate to,” Bouamer said. “The texts can help students recognize that there is strength in difference, that homogeneity can be destructive and that it takes courage to encounter the difference in others.”
Limited free copies of the book are being held at the Newton Gresham Library service desk for those interested. Readers can also sign-up to hear from two of the contributing authors, Quito Ziegler and Mecca Jamilah Sullivan, on November 12 from 4-6 p.m. in CHSS, room 120.
The event is sponsored by the CHSS Diversity and Inclusion Committee, The Newton Gresham Library and the College of Education Student Affairs. For more information, please contact: Paul Eaton (pwe003@shsu.edu) or Siham Bouamer (sbouamer@shsu.edu).
