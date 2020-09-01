The city of Huntsville and Sam Houston State University joined forces to bring much needed relief from the Texas sun in the form of two shaded sustainable charging stations at the Frank D. “Poncho” Roberts Aquatic Center. The renewable energy charging stations were completed as a part of a College of Science & Engineering Technology senior design project.
“The applied renewable energy projects are really significant, especially when we apply them in the community,” Electronics & Computer Engineering Technology faculty member Reg Pecen said. It also serves as a showcase for the department’s work and its ability to impact communities.
The project began in August 2019 with a visit to city engineers, city manager Aron Kulhavy and parks and recreation director Penny Joiner to discuss areas of Huntsville in need of renewable energy sources.
“I used to use the pool a lot last year, before the pandemic and I realized that a lot of residents were trying to find shaded areas plus charge their phones on the edges of the wall,” Pecen said. “We realized that they have a real big need in the aquatic center in terms of providing shading and charging.”
Seniors Bryan Nguyen, Nathan Scott, Job Stubbs and Logan Fechner, with the help of College of Science & Engineering Technology faculty, began to design two different styles of shaded charging stations for the pool.
Each unit uses two photovoltaic solar panels at around 310 watts each to charge phones, laptops and tablets while pool-goers relax under the shade that the structures provide. The photocells also sense when it is night time and automatically responds by turning on LED lighting.
The project was initially expected to be completed in time for the four seniors’ graduation in December 2019, however, due to complications followed by COVID-19, it was not completed until August 2020 by seniors Lance Sebesta and Rachel Ross.
Materials were funded by the city of Huntsville at an estimated cost of nearly $7,000, while the students donated their time designing and constructing the structures.
“Our students worked for free, so they finished the project, they got the skills and knowledge and they completed the course objectives as well,” Pecen said.
This is the first project that the SHSU College of Science & Engineering Technology has completed for the city and hopes to continue working on projects together in the future.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.