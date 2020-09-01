SHSU concludes successful capital campaign

Sam Houston State University completed a nearly four year major fundraising initiative with victory on August 31. Friends, alumni, faculty, and staff committed an incredible $145 million to the university as part of the comprehensive capital campaign, ‘Honoring Traditions. Creating Futures.’
“Exceeding our $125 million goal is a remarkable achievement,” Frank Holmes, vice president of university advancement said. “This support signifies a sense of loyalty and a deeper understanding of the need for private support in sustaining and enhancing an outstanding public university. It strengthens those aspects that help to position Sam Houston State to achieve aspirations to be of greater service.”
Through the tremendous support, a number of new initiatives are underway that represent the lasting impact of philanthropic giving.
One benchmark project resulting from the campaign is the Chuck and Wanda Beckner Tennis Center. The couple’s passion for the game of tennis and their desire to give back inspired a tremendous gift to the university to help expand athletic endeavors. The development of a new, state-of-the-art tennis complex, to be located south of Bowers and Sanders Stadiums, will usher in a new era of excellence for Bearkat tennis.
“Giving back to SHSU was an easy decision based upon the how a SHSU education has positively shaped ours and so many other lives,” Chuck said. “Gifting to our alma mater for any project or cause can be very impactful to so many future generations of students.”
Investments in the talent, knowledge, and success that defines SHSU, continue to provide a stronger financial footing for the entire university. As with all campaigns, the work to address worthwhile opportunities is never complete.
“We continue to explore with prospective donors the private funding possibilities for the new College of Osteopathic Medicine, improvements to our agricultural program at Gibbs Ranch, and expanded and new facilities for intercollegiate athletics,” Holmes said.
