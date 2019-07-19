For Sam Houston State University alumna Alexandra Rich, her transition from a business management major to a business owner happened overnight.
In 2015, Alexandra was a senior preparing for graduation when she was approached by her mother, Donna, to assist in opening up a clothing store in their hometown of Pearland, Texas.
“I knew nothing about fashion or starting up a business, but I told her I would help and I ended up falling in love with it,” Alexandra said. “My mom and I have always been close, so it was like starting a business with my best friend.”
Now, the mother-daughter duo is turning their passion for fashion into profit, as they prepare for the grand opening of their second boutique location in the Houston-Heights, this July.
The company, RichGirls Boutique, derived from their last name, is a women’s fashion clothing store that offers unique, one-of-a-kind and flattering apparel that guests can’t find anywhere else, in a variety of sizes.
“We always strive to be a boutique that welcomes everyone,” Alexandra said. “We want anyone who walks through our door to feel welcomed and everyone who walks out to feel beautiful.”
According to Alexandra, this is her favorite part of the job and the most rewarding.
“In this day and age with social media, so many women walk in feeling insecure and it breaks my heart,” Alexandra said. “My entire day is made when I am able to put an outfit together for someone that makes them feel beautiful and comfortable in their own skin.”
Though working in retail was not what Alexandra envisioned for her future while at SHSU, her degree prepared her for the many responsibilities of being a business owner.
“My job is different every single day, which is one of the reasons I absolutely love it,” Alexandra said.
Her advice to Bearkats interested in pursuing careers outside of their original plan - take the risk.
“It is okay not to know exactly what you are doing in the beginning. You will learn as you go,” Alexandra said. “I am always challenging myself in new ways which has helped me grow so much as a person.”
Her newest boutique store is located at 1051 Heights Boulevard. Suite 130, Houston, Texas, 77008.
