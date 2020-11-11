SHSU Alumni provide over 600 masks

Earlier this semester, the Sam Houston State University Alumni Association launched the “Give a Mask, Get a Mask” campaign to supply students with a limited, custom-designed Sammy the Bearkat facemasks. The project offered alumni, faculty, staff and friends of the university the opportunity to support the Alumni Association while also helping students and encouraging the use of facemasks on campus.
“The Alumni Association is proud of our members for providing an important product to help keep our campus community safe,” said Donna Gilbert, associate director for membership and marketing. “Our mask project allowed Bearkats to show their pride while also honoring our motto of service by giving back to students.”
Through the month-long initiative, Alumni Association members raised funds to donate over 600 masks to the SHSU student population. Proceeds will also fund services the association provides to SHSU’s strong alumni base including the Student Alumni Association, which helps students prepare for success through networking and development opportunities.
During the campus giveaway event on Nov. 11, students were happy and surprised by the generosity.
“I’m excited to just be walking by and receive a free mask. I appreciate the thought and effort our Alumni Association put into this for students. I really love that. Thank you,” student Michael Moors said.
Members of alumni association were pleased to help out fellow Bearkats while also supporting the use of wearing them.
“The Bearkat alumni family cares about protecting each other during this challenging time,” alumna Lavone Jones (’95) said. “I am thrilled that a student will receive a facemask on my behalf.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.