Shop local campaign begins in Huntsville

During the busy holiday shopping season, do not forget to support local businesses.
The city of Huntsville and downtown businesses are teaming up for the ‘shop small, shop local’ campaign, encouraging shoppers to do just that
“This is the third year we have participated in the campaign and it has continued to grow each year, with new businesses and more consumer support,” Huntsville Main Street coordinator Tracy Chappell said. “We wanted to hold it throughout November to promote our local businesses and restaurants and Downtown Huntsville.”
The shop small campaign is a partnership with American Express, which started ‘Small Business Saturday’ in 2010. Small business Saturday, which follows Thanksgiving and Black Friday and precedes Cyber Monday, encourages consumers to patronize their local small businesses. Now, American Express has focused on promoting small businesses throughout the year.
“Small business’ impact on the local economy is irreplaceable,” Chappell added. “These businesses help showcase the unique side of Huntsville, including our antique shops and downtown square to draw in visitors, which will be the cornerstone of this event.”
Throughout the month, for every $25 spent at participating businesses, consumers receive a raffle ticket to win one of three gift cards worth $500, $300 and $100 to be used at any downtown store. Businesses participating in the campaign include the Sam Houston Antique Mall, A Nitsch in Time, Southern Charm, Deja Vu Decor and Bargain Box. Downtown restaurants including The Patio and Cloud 9 will also participate.
“We are still working to recruit some businesses to join on with the campaign, as is great promotion for them and our city,” Chappell said. “Although the event lasts the entire month, we expect Small business Saturday to be the busiest because of the promotion nationally. There will also be many great sales locally that day.”
According to data by American Express, Texas has over 2.6 million small businesses, which make up 99.8 percent of all business. In 2018, over 108 million consumers or 43 percent of Americans took part in the event, with 45.9 percent of American workers employed by small businesses.
“When you shop locally, you are supporting your neighbors, friends and community,” Chappell added. “Small businesses make our community unique and create a small town feel for Huntsville.”
