As temperatures begin to plummet, one organization is ensuring that no Walker County residents are left out in the cold.
Kelly McLaren and Ron Goodwin of First Baptist Church for the fourth consecutive year partnering with Good Shepherd Mission to hand out bibles and blankets. The program, which distributes the items to low-income families in Walker County, begins on Thanksgiving and runs through the Christmas season.
“We first came up with the idea for the project four years ago while working at the Good Shepherd Mission,” Bibles and Blankets founder Ron Goodwin said. “We saw a lot of people in need who could not get what they needed and walked away into the cold. That is when we decided to hand out bibles and blankets to those in need.”
Bibles and blankets are donated by generous members of the community, along with area churches and businesses, including First Baptist Church Huntsville, Elkins Lake Baptist Church, Northside Baptist Church and Huntsville Walmart.
“There is so much good in the community and we have seen many who have stepped up and gotten behind our project,” Goodwin added. “We have seen a lot of leadership in the city and in churches who have contributed and supported us.”
The organization will also be collaborating with Texas Highway Patrol for the second year in a row. According to Goodwin, the idea is for troopers to go into certain areas and hand blankets to the needy or pass them out to others they come in contact with. The hope is to ease tensions between police and some disenfranchised people.
“Handing out bibles and blankets has been beneficial for the troopers and those they come in contact with,” Goodwin said. “They have even begun carrying stuffed animals to give to children who may be scared. It is an excellent way to bridge the gap you see in some communities.”
Bibles and Blankets is planning a large expansion to the ministry in 2020, which will include approximately 150 elderly and handicapped persons in Walker County that are unable to travel into town often.
“We are keeping our plans for next year a secret for now, but it will be a massive expansion that will allow us to reach many more in need in our community,” Goodwin added. “We want to see this continue to grow each and every year to ensure that those in need do not feel alone and that someone cares for them.”
Donations can be made at the office of Restorative Justice Ministries Network of Texas in First Baptist Church, located at 1229 Avenue J in Huntsville.
