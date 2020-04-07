Several valuable purses were reported stolen from a storage unit Monday night in Huntsville.
Police were called to a storage facility in the 600 block of Smith Hill Road around 5:30 p.m. Monday, when the theft was reported. Officers say that the unit was broken into overnight on Sunday and the suspect fled the scene.
“We are investigating the incident and collecting evidence from the scene,” HPD Lt. Jim Barnes said. “We have a suspect in mind and we will take the proper action when the investigation is complete.”
