Settlement expected with transfer station

Structure issues at the Huntsville Transfer Station could be close to a conclusion.
The Huntsville City Council is expected to accept a settlement with Weaver Consulting Group, contractor-at-risk Anchor Construction and subcontractor Liberty Concrete when they convene on Tuesday. The city filed a lawsuit against the three entities in April in a bid to recoup repair costs for structural issues at the hub for the city’s trash.
Early this year, city officials revealed that pavement for the driveway at the transfer station was cracking and crumbling, just 18 months after the near $3.6 million facility opened its doors. Officials later discovered that the contractor did not provide lime stabilization, did not install steel reinforcements nor deliver the desired concrete thickness, according to attorney Jeff Chapman of the Chapman Firm, who represented the city in the litigation.
“The pavement at the transfer station was cracking, crumbling and deteriorating in a way that is not acceptable, and in a way that was not anticipated from the intended design and construction,” Chapman said prior to the lawsuit being filed.
At the conclusion of an executive session, the council is expected to authorize the city manager to enter into a contract for repairs. Included in the request for bids was requirements for the contractor to remove the existing concrete pavement, carry out limestone stabilization and place approximately 9,000 square-yards of new concrete.
“The council and city staff are fully committed to providing a facility free of defects,” Chapman said. “We are going to make sure that the city gets what it paid for.”
City officials confirmed that the structural issues at the facility are strictly with the driveway, and that the building and scales are functioning as designed.
The council meeting is scheduled to begin at 6 p.m. at Huntsville City Hall.
