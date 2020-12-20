Normally, Creekside retirement community and assisted living would be quiet this time of year. Dining and activity areas would be largely empty, while residents returned home to be with family during the holidays. Not a creature would be stirring, not even a mouse.
However, due to the ongoing pandemic, assisted living and retirement communities like Creekside, Focused Care and Carriage Inn are facing full facilities, as residents continue to quarantine away from their loved ones this Christmas.
“It’s starting to sink in for them that this is just the way it is, and with our seniors, a lot of them actually don’t really want to go out because they don’t want the chance of getting (COVID-19),” Carriage Inn director of sales and marketing Dena Williams said.
For residents finishing out a year in which they have spent nine months stuck inside the confines of their communities, staff members are going above and beyond this holiday season to finish out what has been a difficult year for residents on a high note.
“(Christmas is) definitely elevated this year. All of our staff is involved in making this happen. In years past, it was just left on one team to make that happen, because usually during the week of Christmas or Christmas day there’s minimal residents here. This year, there will be an abundance of residents here, so all of the staff is taking involvement and everyone is taking on smaller groups to try to bring those activities to them,” Creekside Healthy Living Community marketing director Courtney Keels said.
Halls have been decked and festivities have commenced as the Huntsville community and staff members have teamed up to lift spirits and fend off isolation during what can be the most difficult time of the year to be away from family.
Churches, the Junior Service League, TDCJ, 4-H groups and local hospice agencies have delivered baked goods, presents, stockings and cards to help lift the residents’ spirits while nursing staff members have planned and abundance of daily activities to keep residents engaged. The three communities have each taken their own approach to the holidays offering arts and crafts, ugly Christmas sweater contests, cookie decorating, Christmas karaoke, small parties, Christmas light tours, scavenger hunts, TikTok dances and more.
“We’ve definitely upped the amount of activities that we’ve been doing, definitely trying to get them out of the apartments a little bit more, trying to get them engaged with each other again and kind of get out of that mindset of staying away. As much as we know that we need to social distance and everything, especially seniors do need that socialization as well,” Williams said.
The ongoing festivities and games help take the residents’ minds off of the pandemic however, sometimes it’s just not enough.
“It’s up and down, there’s times where we have joy in their face because staff is laughing and carrying on, and there’s times that you really just want a hug from your family,” Keels said.
“They do miss their loved ones, that human touch is so important,” Focused Care director of census development Ashlie Agee added.
While residents were not allowed to receive visitors for the majority of the year, state guidelines expanded in September to allow limited family members to visit their loved ones under tight regulations. Staff members have also helped increase virtual meetings and window visits.
“It definitely has taken a toll on our seniors, but just like everyone else in the world, one day is good, one day is not, you just kind of keep going. They’re very strong, wonderful individuals, so it’s been hard to see, but it’s been wonderful to help them.”
If you are interested in brightening a senior’s holiday season, contact one of the facilities to make arrangements. Baked goods and Christmas cards are always appreciated by staff and residents as a small daily reminder that someone in the community cares.
