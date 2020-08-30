Senior Center is under new leadership

Senior Center of Walker County executive director Frank Ivory has passed the torch after 11 years of service to Sam Houston State University alum Stacey Loll, who will be continuing the center’s mission to improve the quality of life for Walker County’s seniors.
“We believe she is up for the challenge as she brings management experience, vision and her passion for senior adults to the table,” board of directors president J. D. Davis said. “We so appreciate all that Frank did for the Center. He will be missed as he retires to North Carolina. As a board, we are confident that Stacey will continue the positive impact that the center makes in the lives of senior adults in Walker County.”
Loll is familiar with the area and the community’s needs – she and her husband, city council member Clyde, have been apart of Huntsville for 15 years.
Loll grew up in Willis to older parents – her father was 50 when she was born and she has spent her life being raised among older individuals, sparking her passion and understanding for the transitions of aging. She has since had the pleasure of taking care of her parents, in-laws and friends as well as serving as a minister to mature adults at University Heights Baptist Church.
“The main reason I was drawn to this challenge is that we care for one of the most vulnerable groups in our society, and aging brings unique challenges that most of us have not considered until we experience firsthand or have been a caregiver. I want to make a positive difference for each of them,” Stacey Loll said.
The Senior Center of Walker County serves community members that are 60-years-or-older, providing a place for them to spend their days enjoying fellowship, entertainment, exercise classes, camaraderie and lunch. However, due to COVID-19 and their susceptibility to the virus, the facility has been closed for the time being. Currently, the center is continuing to serve its seniors through their home-delivered meals for homebound members, grab-n-go meals for those who are able and transportation services to essential appointments.
Not being able to visit the senior center has been difficult for their clients, Loll adds that the center receives 20-25 calls per day asking when the facilities will be able to reopen.
“They miss us as much as we miss them,” Loll said, adding that it is a lonely time for their clients who are missing out on most of their daily activities throughout the pandemic. The center has increased phone calls reaching out to clients to check-in and chat, and has been sending cards for a daily pick-me-up.
In just her second month as executive director, Loll already envisions expanding the center’s services, specifically its meals program, to help more seniors. In 2019, the senior center served over 65,000 meals within the community, though Loll adds that many more are in need.
“I am proud of all that the Senior Center has accomplished over the years, but we want to provide for more senior adults. We have the unique responsibility to not only supply a daily meal, but also to assist them in finding solutions to other life needs,” she said.
Limited funding has always been an issue for the center, making growth, like Loll hopes to achieve, a difficult task. The center receives support through financial contributions from local businesses, churches and individuals as well as grants through the Area Agency on Aging and the Texas Department of Agriculture. However, it lacks the same federal and state funding provided to neighboring centers.
“We will continue to seek grants, but we also know that no one cares more about the community than those that live here and do business here,” Loll said.
The executive director notes that the success of the senior center is a team effort, giving extra praise to the efforts of volunteers whose selfless service makes the entire operation possible.
“The people who are working here have been here for years and they are extremely committed and faithful and it would not work without them,” Loll said.
To volunteer with the Senior Center of Walker County, visit www.seniorcenterwalkercounty.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.