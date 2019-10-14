An 18-wheeler was stolen from a travel center early Monday morning in Huntsville.
Police were called to the Pilot Travel Center, located in the 600 block of State Highway 75 around 4 a.m., after a truck driver reported his 18-wheeler stolen. Officers say the man was in the Pilot center for around a half-hour and when he returned, the truck, valued at $129,000 was missing.
“This is a very unique situation, which we do not see a lot,” HPD Lt. Jim Barnes said. “There are cameras throughout the area and we believe they may lead us to a suspect."
