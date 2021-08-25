HUNTSVILLE – Officials with the Texas Department of Transportation will close portions of Hwy. 30 beginning Saturday as they start asphalt rubber seal coat operations, weather permitting. The work will span the state highway from Interstate 45 to Deerfield Road.
Drivers can expect delays and various lane closures throughout the operation. This work is scheduled to take approximately two working days.
TxDOT asks for the public’s patience during this work. Please watch for traffic control changes, and messages. If possible, TxDOT encourages drivers to plan for extra travel time through this area or seek other routes.
This project is contracted to Cox Paving of Texas, Inc. for $1.9 million. The project is expected to be complete by Sept. 3.
