Scouts to celebrate historic scout lodge

Scout leaders and community members are set to celebrate the history of Josey Scout Lodge in Huntsville.
Local scouts will be hosting a celebration and open house on Nov. 7 at 2 p.m. in recognition of Josey Lodge and its Caretaker’s Cabin being listed on the National Register of Historic Places. Both buildings are also designated Texas Historic Landmarks.
Josey Lodge was built and dedicated in 1934. Mr. Robert A. Josey conceived of the idea and donated the equivalent of more than $90,000 toward its construction. Gibbs Bros. & Company donated the logs, rocks and petrified wood, while Roosevelt's Civil Works Administration provided the labor.
The Lodge boasts 4,270 square feet in five rooms, plus a 900 square-foot basement storage space. The large auditorium and both small meeting rooms include stone fireplaces with hearths and mantles of petrified wood.
The dedication ceremony held in June 1934 was attended by more than 1,000 people including such dignitaries as Texas Governor William P. Hobby. In his dedication address, Mr. Josey stated “I ask you to join with me in dedicating this lodge to Service. Be careful of what you do, be just in what you say, be earnest in what you undertake, be strong to finish what you start, and above all, be sure that these things will help others.”
Josey Scout Lodge, the Caretaker’s Cabin and the Girl Scout House are owned and operated by the nonprofit Robert A. Josey Lodge, Inc. The nine-member board of trustees strives to protect and improve the existing facilities and ensure their availability for the future, preserve the heritage of Huntsville Scouting and Josey Lodge, provide service and support to local scout units and the larger Scouting community; and grow the scouting movement.
Josey Scout Lodge is located at 1211 22nd Street at Sam Houston Avenue in Huntsville. The Nov. 7 event will include a brief ceremony, followed by a reception and open house to honor the legacy of this historic building that has touched so many in our community for the past 87 years.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.