Scouts to be honored this weekend

Scouting in Huntsville dates back to the early 1900s.
Each year, one day is set aside to celebrate its rich history, and this year that will be held on Sunday during a hybrid banquet at the Josey Scout Lodge.
The 2021 Josey Banquet will be broadcasted live at 3 p.m., with virtual attendees enjoying a slideshow of the adventures of local scouts and a walking tour of Josey Lodge and its grounds. Local Scouts will also tell about their unit’s activities, while organizers with the Robert A. Josey Lodge organization will share what they’re doing to support and promote scouting in Huntsville.
The highlight of the evening will be the presentation of the 2021 Robert A. Josey Outstanding Scout Award.
There is no cost to access the virtual broadcast, with registration required at joseyscoutlodge.org/banquet.
HISTORY OF SCOUTING IN HUNTSVILLE
In 1934, Robert Josey had a vision to provide a place for local Scouts to hold meetings and practice skills to grow into productive citizens. His funding along with labor from Roosevelt’s Civil Works Administration produced Josey Scout Lodge, the historic log cabin nestled in the pine trees at the corner of Sam Houston Avenue and 22nd Street. Josey Lodge and its Caretaker’s Cabin were recognized as a Texas Historic Landmark in 2010 and added to the National Register of Historic Places in 2018.
At the same time he built Josey Lodge, Mr. Josey established the Josey Outstanding Scout Award, recognizing a Huntsville Scout who shows outstanding leadership in school, church, scouting and his community. The selection process has changed over the years, but today’s eligible candidates submit an application and are interviewed by a panel of Josey Lodge Trustees. The recipient receives $500, his name engraved on a paver set in front of Josey Lodge and a custom Josey Lodge jacket.
