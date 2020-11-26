One of the most iconic Scouting groups in Texas is just like the rest of us, adjusting to the ‘new normal.’
When the state went into lockdown in mid-March, Scouting came to an abrupt halt. Since then, members of the Huntsville Scouts quickly adapted to an online environment.
But now, the Scouts are starting to make their return back to historic Josey Scout Lodge.
The units started doing virtual meetings with their unit leaders and worked on several adventures, rank requirements and merit badges from the comfort of their homes. That included virtual overnight camps.
As restrictions were being lifted the Scouts started doing some in-person meetings, usually at a local park or outside the lodge while maintaining social distancing and wearing masks. Day events allowed more social interaction and allowed the Scouting youth to do what they enjoy most having fun.
During the past two months, Scouts have been working on doing more and more around the lodge and for the community. There have been two service days at the lodge, where units have each signed up for two different months throughout the year to come and do services projects and clean up in and around the lodge. Some units have also done service for their chartered organizations.
There are seven Scout units in Huntsville — three Cub Scout Packs, three Scouts BSA Troops and a venturing crew that meets each week, mainly from August through June. During June and July they would have attended day camp, summer camp or a high adventure program.
The National Order of the Arrow Conference was changed from an in person event to a three-day virtual event. One unit held a wilderness survival overnighter on one of the leader’s property, which allowed Scouts to work on requirements for the Wilderness Survival Merit Badge.
One Scout wrote about his troop and what they did during October. “In the month of October, Huntsville’s Boy Scout Troop 114 has continued to provide instruction, adventure and valuable memories to the young men in our community.”
During troop meetings, for example, the scouts began working on the Radio Merit Badge, which has opened up the possibility to explore the topic further if the scout so chooses.
The troop also canoed nine miles down the Neches River near Lufkin. On this excursion, the scouts were able to experience nature and observe the wildlife of the Pineywoods region.
Lastly, two Eagle Scouts in Troop 114 had their Courts of Honor, where they were finally able to receive their Eagle badges and be honored for this great accomplishment in front of their friends and family.
Even through a pandemic, Troop 114 is still striving to be the next leaders of our community and nation.
For more information on the units in our area, visit joseyscoutlodge.org.
