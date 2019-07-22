Schwertner to speak at Rotary tomorrow

Expect some talk on Texas politics Wednesday, when State Senator Charles Schwertner (R- Dist. 5) speaks to the Huntsville Rotary Club.
The current state senator representing Walker County, recently completed his fourth legislative session in the Texas Senate, and will speak about the accomplishments of 86th Legislative Session.
The public is invited to the event – at noon at the Gibbs Conference Center, which is located on the lower level of the Walker Education Center.
The cost is $10 and includes lunch.
Schwertner is a physician, business owner and life-long conservative. He was first elected to the House District 20 seat in 2010, and would then run for his current seat in 2013.
The state senator comes from six generations of farming and ranching in Texas. In addition to his role in the Texas Legislature, Schwertner also works as a practicing orthopedic surgeon.
He and his wife Belinda reside in Georgetown.
