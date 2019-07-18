Huntsville schools could be in store for improved state accountability scores this year.
At least, that’s the belief from Huntsville Independent School District officials after preliminary STAAR testing results showed progress at every campuses.
Huntsville ISD was graded as a failing school in last year’s accountability report, but preliminary testing data shows that there has been positive academic growth among students across the district.
“I’m proud of the progress being made to move the instructional needle,” assistant superintendent for curriculum and instruction Marcus Forney told trustees on Thursday. “Our main goal is to not only increase, but also be certain that we aren’t going backwards.”
The largest growth came at Mance Park Middle School with 8th grade social studies scores increasing 15%, while eighth grade science scores were up 12%.
“The goal with each campus is to establish that consistency in leadership and the day-to-day instruction by our teachers,” Forney added.
At the high school, the district showed improvement in all end of course examinations with Algebra 1 and English 1 passing rates up 8% percent, while English 2 rates are up 7%. Passing rates for biology were up 6%, while U.S. History was up 3%.
“I’m excited about the direction the Hornets are going,” HISD trustee J.T. Langley. We have always fought in sports, but now I see us fighting this academic battle. It is so exciting, and I’m all in to make the next step for where we need to be.”
The Texas Education Agency is expected to release the annual state accountability ratings on August 15.
“The reports are so incredibly encouraging,” superintendent Scott Sheppard said. “It is a testament to the hard work by our core team, all the way down to every single employee in our district.
“Our people were willing to take a chance and try something new and different. We have a focus and energy that is contagious, and I hope that spreads through the community. What we see here is just the beginning.”
