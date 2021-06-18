In its budget over the next three years, Huntsville Independent School District will be paying for buses, technology, retention bonuses and needed facility repairs utilizing federal dollars.
Chief Academic Officer Marcus Forney told Board of Trustee members on Thursday that the distristrict has been allocated over $20 million in additional revenue under the Elementary & Secondary School Emergency Relief Fund (ESSER). The funds come on top of the $1.25 million in federal ESSER funds that the district received in August 2020.
However, according to superintendent Dr. Scott Sheppard most of the 2020 funds were supplanted by state leaders.
“We received the $1.2 million and then the state decided to take that amount of money away from our general revenue almost dollar-for-dollar,” Sheppard said. “The ESSER 2 and ESSER 3 funds are different from that, and it doesn’t look like the state will supplant the funds in our general revenue. It’s new money for the district, but it’s specific to how we can use it.
“It may look like a big amount of money, but most of it is already dedicated to specific responses from the impact of COVID-19.”
The funds, which were approved by congress under the CARES Act and the American Rescue Plan, are being given to school districts across the country to assist with learning loss and health protocols brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic.
The funds are to be used for:
• preventing, preparing and responding to the COVID-19 pandemic;
• social, emotional, mental health and academic needs of students;
• safely reopening and sustaining the safe operation of schools;
• addressing the impact of the coronavirus pandemic on students.
The district will also receive $1.4 million in campus allocations under the Every Student Succeeds Ask, which funds districts based on the free and reduced lunch program.
DISTRICT APPROVES BOND SALE
In other business, trustees gave the green light towards the sale of $90 million in bond debt.
The bond issuance, which was approved by voters last month, is expected to occur on July 20, with funds being delivered to the district on August 18. While interest rates on bonds have slightly increased over the past month, district leaders say they believe that a 2% rate is still obtainable. In preparation for the bond vote, district leaders utilized a 2.5% rate when calculating the tax impact.
TRUSTEES PROMOTE KIMICH
Following a lengthy session behind closed doors, district leaders OK’d the promotion of Ashley Kimich to the vacant director of special education position. Kimich previously served as the coordinator for the program.
NEXT MEETING
The next scheduled meeting of the Huntsville ISD Board of Trustees is scheduled for July 15.
