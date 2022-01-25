School bus pileup leaves two injured

Two people were hospitalized Friday after a major motor vehicle accident involving a school bus and a distracted driver led to a three-car pileup. While the school bus was filled with students at the time, none of the kids appeared to be injured in the collision.
Around 4:14 p.m. Jan. 21, Hunstville police officers responded to the accident involving a Huntsville ISD school bus on SH 19 at Louis Grant Road in the outskirts of the city limits.
The school bus stopped at Louis Grant Road, extending its stop sign to prepare for students to exit the bus. A 2018 white GMC Canyon pickup came to a stop about 20 feet behind the school bus, however, a 2013 gray Ford F-150 pickup failed to stop and collided into the back of the Canyon, pushing the truck forward and into the opposite lane, while the F-150 continued forward into the back of the school bus.
Walker County EMS transported two people from the Canyon to the Conroe Regional Medical Center with minor injuries.
“Obviously, pay special attention when you’re driving, especially at stopped school buses because of the nature of why they stop,” said Lt. Jim Barnes, a spokesperson for the department. “This was a person that unfortunately was not paying attention and it could have been a lot worse than it was, but it’s still a pretty serious accident.”
Normally, investigations outside of Huntsville would fall to the Walker County Sheriff’s Department, however, since the accident involved school property and the police department provides school resource officers to the school district, the accident fell under police jurisdiction.
“I caution all drivers, especially around school release time, but really all of the time, that driving is difficult at times, in traffic especially, and you just have to put your full attention on the driving to avoid accidents,” Barnes added.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.