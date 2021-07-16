HUNTSVILLE — Two Huntsville ISD assistant principals were promoted to administrative roles after unanimous action was taken by the Huntsville ISD Board of Trustees on Thursday.
Jennifer Barnes was approved as the new principal of Scott Johnson Elementary, while Chris White will serve as the new director of the district’s Disciplinary Alternative Education Program. Barnes was the assistant principal at Scott Johnson last year, while White was previously the assistant principal at Mance Park Middle School.
Both of the new school leaders will assume their new positions effective immediately.
“With more than 17 years in education, Mrs. Barnes has a strong desire to help all students reach their full potential,” district leaders said in a release. “As the school’s assistant principal since 2017, she has developed a special bond and passion for the students, staff and parents at Scott Johnson Elementary. She is a calm and confident leader who has built an excellent rapport with the campus staff and families alike.”
Barnes also brings experience in curriculum and program development, strategic planning and school improvement as well as student discipline and positive behavior systems.
“As an established and proven leader at Scott Johnson, her dedication to students’ well-being and academic success makes her the perfect choice to take the reins and continue leading the great work that’s been happening on the campus for many years.”
Barnes’ professional experience includes several years as a classroom teacher and serving as the district’s lead art teacher before joining administration.
White joined Huntsville ISD in 2019, and has been serving the past two years as an assistant principal at Mance Park Middle School.
“White is a highly respected leader who has been a wonderful role model during his time in the district. He has a calm and consistent yet firm demeanor which allows him to connect easily and build trusting relationships with all campus stakeholders. He is a compassionate and engaged leader who listens and seeks to truly understand the needs of those he serves. He is a natural collaborator and team player who has made a great impact on the success at Mance Park.”
District leaders say he brings a strong background in instruction and behavior, and will be an “incredible new leader for the district’s disciplinary alternative education program.” White’s professional experience also includes years teaching in Conroe, Spring and Pasadena.
