School approves Mance Park Middle School final designs

HUNTSVILLE – The Huntsville ISD Board of Trustees unanimously approved the final design plans for major upgrades at Mance Park Middle School during Thursday night’s Board of Trustees meeting.
The near complete overhaul of the middle school campus comes in part of the $127 million bond package approved earlier this year.
PBK Architects, Inc. presented their final design plan and rendering of the finished outcome, touching on proposed areas of major improvement, including:
Repurposing the Support and Learning Center into classrooms and support spaces
Creating a new security vestibule to be more welcoming and efficient
Updating multiple group restrooms
Expanding the band suite
Making major renovations to the athletic facilities to prepare for the incoming 6th grade class
Repurposing the existing kitchen and cafeteria into locker rooms and a weight room
Demolishing the existing auditorium and building a new combined kitchen, cafeteria and stage area
“The topography of that building, the way it was built, to say it’s a challenge – yeah, it’s a challenge,” said Scott Sheppard, the superintendent at Huntsville ISD.
“This is trying to make an ideal footprint out of a patchwork, completely unideal footprint,” he added. “It’s been amazing to watch them work through that.”
Approval of the designs will be followed by a nearly six-month construction document phase, followed by receiving bids and proposals from subcontractors in June. The guaranteed maximum price will be prepared for the trustees’ approval in July and upon agreement, an estimated two-year construction period will commence.
“They’ve been incredible at finding solutions, so I just want to say thank you for the time you’re spending and your creative ways of solving some of our issues with these facilities,” Sheppard said.
The architects have now finalized the design documents for Mance Park Middle School, the athletics facilities, as well as the additions at Estella Stewart, Samuel Walker Houston and Huntsville Elementary schools.
NEXT MEETING
The next scheduled meeting of the Huntsville ISD Board of Trustees is scheduled for Jan. 20. An additional special called Board of Trustee meeting has been scheduled for Jan. 27, for the possible approval of the Bond Project.
