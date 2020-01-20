The Walker County Area Alumni and Friends Club of Sam Houston State University will host its 7th annual scholarship fundraising event on Monday, Jan. 27. Everyone in Huntsville and the surrounding Walker County region are welcome to the event.
Although it’s called a fundraiser, there will be no auction at all this year, since the organization met its goal to fund a $100,000 SHSU scholarship endowment in the last six years. What proceeds remain from ticket sales and sponsorships will be the fundraising portion of the event.
Nine students have received scholarships already from the counties in and around Huntsville including, Walker, Madison, Trinity, and San Jacinto County from the Walker County Area Alumni and Friends Club in the last seven years. Two more scholarships will be presented at the event to deserving students.
Taking place at the Elkins Lake Clubhouse starting at 6:30 pm, the evening will include a performance from the SHSU jazz quintet. There is a great dinner and cocktails and nice door prizes. Tickets to the event are $50 per person and can be reserved online by emailing alumni.shsu.edu or by calling 800.283.7478 by Jan. 24.
Chartered in 2012, the Walker County Area Alumni & Friends Club serves to strengthen relationships between the region’s large base of alumni and friends and SHSU. Anyone who is a member of the SHSU Alumni Association is a member of this local club for free.
The current leadership group of Walker County Alumni and Friends Club of SHSU currently consists of Madilene Loosier (chair), Shane Loosier (treasurer), Dee Everett (secretary), Ron Koska (past chair), Kelly Ritch, Sandra Hanscom, Toni Bruner, Bob Wessel, Gerald Skidmore, Sarah Kelly, Nancy Wilson, Jeff Butterworth (vice president-elect), Scott Francis (chair-elect) Charlie Vienne and Justin Haynes.
For more information contact Justin Haynes at the SHSU Alumni Center 936-294-2403
