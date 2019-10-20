Get ready for a spooky good time.
Scare on the Square will be returning to Downtown Huntsville on Saturday from 2 p.m. to 6:30 p.m., featuring carnival games, food, crafts and a costume contest.
“Scare on the Square is always a great community event and a safe option for parents,” Huntsville Main Street coordinator Tracy Chappel said. “We have seen it grown so much over the last couple years, with around 3,000 people attending last year. It is great to collaborate with local non-profits and Sam Houston State.”
Organizations from SHSU and local nonprofits, including the LEAP program, Project Sunshine, TDCJ and Huntsville State Park will be on hand with games, treats and activities for families.
“This is a great opportunity to get families and visitors to Downtown Huntsville to see all it has to offer,” Chappel added. “We always want to have something exciting going on in Huntsville.”
A costume contest will also be held for attendees, with gift baskets and other prizes for the winners. Winners will be selected from various age groups with an overall winner chosen by Mayor Andy Brauninger.
“We love getting Mayor Bruninger involved in our activities,” Chappel said. “Kids and adults alike always have a fun time choosing elaborate costumes and taking part in the contest.”
Other attractions include a photo-op area, an array of vendor booths and a group of local high school students that will be dressed up as Disney characters. Following the event, families are encouraged to head down to Kate Barr Ross park for the annual haunted hayride.
“I encourage all families to come out and enjoy a fun day with the community,” Chappel added. “It will be a great time for all attendees.”
Scare on the Square is free and open to the public.
