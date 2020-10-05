Satellite Gallery to feature student artwork over next two months

Several graduating senior art majors from Sam Houston State University will hold exhibitions at the Satellite Gallery in downtown Huntsville.
All exhibitions are free and open to the public. The gallery is open on Fridays from noon to 5 p.m. and Saturdays from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. or by appointment.
Exhibits and their dates are listed below:
Oct. 16-17 — Kortnae Aniniba will be exhibiting “Bare,” her photo-collage series dealing with the portrayals of race in advertising, alongside Samantha Daughety’s photographic project “Family Ties.”
Oct. 23-24 — Reid Frucci will be showing his animation short along with a glimpse inside his process with “Pen to Screen.” Y’Nari Wheeler will be exhibiting her “Findings of a New World” featuring a glimpse into another planet through drawings and paintings. Vivian Harrold will present “Sentimentality,” a mixed media series about vulnerability.
Oct. 30-31 — Sarah Doverspike’s paintings, “Unnatural Beauty,” which focus on our throwaway culture and the environment. This exhibition will take place alongside the art department’s 3rd annual Exquisite Corpse Exhibition.
Nov. 6-7 — Marcelle V Cavazos’ paintings “Truths and Stretched Lies” will be featured along with photographic work by Abbie Respondek and Jordan Thomas. All three artists use food as a subject in three very different ways exploring sexuality, personal health concerns and the economic crisis of COVID-19.
Nov. 13-14 — The exhibition will consist of Cesar Gomez’s series “Piecing Myself Back Together” featuring painted self-portraits, the interdisciplinary work of Cale Herrell’s “Ways” and Daniel Saheb’s portraits “Visage.”
Nov. 20-21 — Glenda Pivaral Denton, Anastasia Rodriguez and Sheyla G. Morales will present “Divine Connections.” Through painting and sculpture, these three artists explore spiritual, mythical and nostalgic connections to nature and being.
For more information call (936) 294-4311 or visit the Department of Art ‘s website shsu.edu/academics/art/galleries.
