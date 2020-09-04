Sam Houston State art students have opened an exhibit of their work in the first exhibition of the 2020-21 season at the SHSU Satellite Student Gallery in Downtown Huntsville.
Works in a variety of media including painting, drawing, photography, sculpture, ceramics, printmaking and mixed media are included. Throughout the semester, students in this course will curate and organize several exhibits at the Satellite Gallery and on campus in the newly named Dana G. Hoyt Fine Arts Building.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Department of Art will not be hosting receptions for their gallery exhibitions this semester. To keep the exhibitions open to the public, they will also be limiting the number of visitors to no more than four in the galleries at one time. Visitors are required to wear face coverings and are asked to keep six feet of distance between others while in the galleries.
The Satellite Gallery is open from 12-5 p.m. on Friday’s and from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. on Saturday’s. The exhibition calendar and more information can be found at www.shsu.edu/academics/art/galleries.
