Santa's Helpers provide joy, toys to nearly 400 Walker County children

Christmas — some would call it their favorite day of the year —- from opening gifts to spending time with family. But, for families living paycheck to paycheck, gifts may not be at the top of their priorities.
For 31 years, Santa’s Helpers has been providing toys to Walker County families at Christmas in a partnership with Wesley Memorial United Methodist Church, Good Shepherd Mission, along with multiple other local volunteers and organizations. This year, Santa’s Helpers provided toys to 400 Walker County children.
“Santa’s Helpers has been a part of our community for many years and it is well supported by many individuals, organizations and businesses here in Huntsville,” Santa’s Helpers co-chairman Hope Parker said. “We are tremendously grateful for the gifts and monetary donations given so families can have Christmas gifts for their children under the tree. This time of year can be extremely challenging and I am extremely grateful that we as a community and a church can provide less stress and more smiles for our families in need.”
Families begin qualifying for the program at the Good Shepherd Mission in November, with qualified families given the ability to “shop” for their toys at the Santa’s Helpers Giveaway Day at Wesley United Methodist. They are then able to take the presents home, wrap them and put them under the tree.
“We hear incredible stories from families every year, about how this program impacts their Christmas season by making things just a little easier during a time of year that can be stressful for many families trying to provide. And that is why many of us come back to participate every year,” Santa’s Helpers co-chair Scott Atnip added. “We have about 100 volunteers every year from Wesley, the Mission and other Huntsville churches and organizations in addition to the local businesses and community leaders who support the program. And they keep coming back and supporting the program, because Santa’s Helpers embodies what the Christmas season should be about.”
Wesley Memorial United Methodist Church has hosted Santa’s Helpers since 1989.
“Wesley continues to support this ministry because it truly embodies what we are supposed to be as disciples of Christ-a ministry that brings joy, peace, hope and love in the purest forms of the Christmas spirit,” Wesley Memorial United Methodist Church pastor Rev. Kimberly Carney said.
For more information about Santa’s Helpers or how you can participate, contact Wesley Memorial United Methodist Church at 936-295-7459.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.