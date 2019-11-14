Huntsville ISD has a new leader for its career and technical education program.
Mary Samford, the current counselor for Hornet Success Academy, was appointed as the new director following a near 40 minute executive session by the Huntsville ISD Board of Trustees Thursday afternoon.
With 22 years of experience in education, Samford brings a career rich in counseling and college and career readiness. She joined the district earlier this school year as the alternative education program counselor supporting both the Westmoreland Learning Center and the new Hornet Success Academy.
For the past five years, Samford’s work has been heavily concentrated in the field of counseling serving the Windham School District and Nacogdoches ISD in their technical high school. She taught CTE and vocation education at the middle and high school level for many years prior to that.
“Samford’s knowledge and background in school counseling and guidance will be a strong support to our district counseling program,” Huntsville ISD Superintendent Dr. Scott Sheppard said in a release. “Her expertise and clear understanding of the state accountability system and its measures for college, career and military readiness will make her a great asset for the CTE program.”
