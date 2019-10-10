Sam Houston statue to celebrate 25 years

For 25 years, the world’s tallest statue of a Texas icon has stood proudly alongside Interstate 45.
Sam Houston Statue Visitors Center and Gift Shop is set to celebrate the 25th anniversary of the Sam Houston statue’s dedication. Huntsville’s iconic statue, known as “A Tribute to Courage,” was dedicated to the city Oct. 22, 1994 by renowned artist David Adickes.
“We are so excited to host a celebration of the dedication and tell the story of the construction and inspiration of the statue,” said Sam Houston Statue Visitor Center and Gift Shop tourism manager Kimm Thomas. “As of 2013, over one million people, from over 120 contries have visited the center and signed our log. The statue has become an international attraction and really changed the perception of Huntsville from ‘prison city’ to the home of Sam Houston.’”
“Big Sam,” as it is known locally, was constructed by Adickes using 30 tons of concrete and steel. Adickes made a life-sized plaster model of the statue in 1991 and began construction in early 1992, using Gibbs Ranch on State Highway 75 as the construction site. Big Sam consists of five layers of concrete laid over steel mesh attached to a welded steel framework. The statue stands on top of a 10 foot Texas sunset granite base and is visible over six miles to the south.
“Adickes, along with Huntsville-Walker County Chamber of Commerce raised the funding for the statue and later added the visitor’s center and park with the hotel occupancy tax,” Thomas added. “This is an attraction nowhere else in the world can claim. It is an important part of Huntsville history and bids farewell to those traveling along the corridor.”
The anniversary celebration will kick off Oct. 21 with a kids event, featuring showings of “Making of the Legend,” a film produced by Sam Houston State University students. Kids will also be treated to games, cookies and lemonade. The main event from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Oct. 22 will include an opportunity to meet Adickes and get your own autographed miniature statue. A program will be held at the base of the state, with speeches from former mayor Mac Woodward and US Rep. Kevin Brady. A luncheon will follow at noon in the Hodges Education building. The event will also include games, activities and reenactors in period clothing telling the history of Sam Houston.
Those who would like to attend the luncheon are asked to contact Kimm Thomas at 936-291-9726.
“I hope we have a great turnout and everyone comes away learning something new,” Thomas said. “I hope the statue continues to attract visitors and stands as a symbol of Huntsville forever.”
