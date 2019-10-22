Sam Houston statue still iconic 25 years later

Members of the community gathered for the 25th anniversary of the dedication of ‘A Tribute to Courage’, or Big Sam as it is more affectionately known in Huntsville.
The Big Sam creator and renowned artist David Adickes attended the ceremony to tell the story of its creation, while city officials spoke of what the statue meant to them.
Adickes recalled first proposing the idea of the statue to a meeting of 40 people from the city and Sam Houston State University at Austin Hall discussing ideas of what to do for the bicentennial celebration of Sam Houston’s birth.
Attendees proposed naming a species of rose after him, creating a Sam Houston cookbook and having a historian tell the story of Sam Houston to the public, however Adickes had a more ambitious idea up his sleeve that was larger than life.
“I said, ‘we should build a statue that will be here for his bicentennial, but also for his tricentennial, his quadricentennial and his quincentennial’ – in other words, something permanent,” Adickes said, adding that mouths dropped at the suggestion.
The statue – a 67-foot replica of the first president to the Republic of Texas General Sam Houston – is now the world’s tallest statue of an American hero and can be seen from the south for 6.5 miles as a beacon of home for many.
“The statue of Sam Houston has almost single handedly changed the image of Huntsville from that of a prison town to ‘oh, that’s where the big Sam Houston statue is on I-45,’” Huntsville city manager Aron Kulhavy said.
Mayor Bill Hodges held this same belief at the time, and envisioned that if the statue were to be put on the interstate for all to see, that Huntsville would begin to be known as the home of Sam Houston.
Located an hour north of Houston, Big Sam has become an easy day-trip destination and has hosted over 1 million visitors from around the world since the visitor’s center opened in 1994.
“It has also been a wonderful gateway to our community – introducing people to Huntsville, Sam Houston and his significance and to the many different museums and sights here in Huntsville, so I think Bill Hodges’ vision has really paid off,” Sam Houston Museum director Mac Woodward said.
While the statue means something different to everyone – a traditional family car game for some, the presence of God to others – Big Sam’s looming presence serves as a heavy reminder to all who pass, who we are as a community.
“This statue reminds us that we are a community that not only celebrates the life of Sam Houston, but embraces those qualities and ideals that were important to Sam Houston –faith, loyalty, honor, family, courage, education and most of all, service,” Woodward said.
“I think the statue is one of the greatest gifts that the city has ever received … We take great pride in it and are extremely glad that it’s here,” city council member Joe Rodriquez said on behalf of the mayor.
