Sam Houston Statue hosting workshop, pet event

Grab your pooch and take a selfie with Santa and Big Sam this weekend.
The Sam Houston Statue and Visitors Center is set to host Santa’s Workshop and Santa Paws costume contest Saturday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. The event will feature arts and crafts, a visit with Santa and a costume contest for dogs.
“This is our first time hosting this event and we thought it would be a great way to bring in some kids, families and their pets. We are outside the city to some degree and a lot of the time people forget that we are here, so we wanted to attract some visitors,” said visitors center coordinator Jessica Lacy. “We have a lot of great activities for the kids, along with some great snacks and prizes.”
Among the activities for kids are water painting, cookie decorating, ornament decorating, a coloring station and face painting. Children will also have to opportunity to collect bags of candy and pretzels, along with hot cocoa and s’mores in the visitors center park. The first 100 children will also receive an ornament featuring the statue.
“We have a little of something for everyone planned,” Lacy added. “Whether you want to stay inside or do some outdoor activities, we have you covered. Adults will also have a fun time with all the treats and the opportunity to explore our history and property.”
Beginning at 1:30 p.m., attendees can register their dogs for the Santa paws costume contest, which will begin at 2 p.m. Dogs will walk a red carpet in the center’s amphitheater and be judged on the creativity of the costumes, decorations and the theme. Prizes will be awarded to the most creative and best overall, including a gift basket with toys, grooming service, food, stockings and Christmas cookies.
“There really is not any event like this in Huntsville,” Lacy said. “We are a very dog and pet friendly place. We have even had kangaroos and racoons visit. We are hoping for a large turnout and have had some great feedback from the community.”
The event is free and open to the public. The Sam Houston Statue and visitors center is located at 7600 State Highway 75.
