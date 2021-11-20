HUNTSVILLE — Sam Houston State University’s Recreation Sports Center will undergo major renovation and expansion to accommodate its growing student body, which now totals more than 21,000. The Texas State University System Board of Regents, meeting in Huntsville on Thursday, approved the design documents for the $9.5 million project.
The Recreational Sports Renovation and Expansion project consists of a 9,100 square-foot addition and 21,575 square feet of renovations to the existing Recreational Sports Center/Health & Kinesiology Center building.
The addition adjoins the east side of the existing structure and will house an NCAA-regulation basketball court with two cross courts and spectator seating. Areas immediately adjacent to the addition will be renovated to create new lobby space with after-hours access to restrooms.
The existing building’s north entrance lobby and offices will be renovated to create an updated lobby and new cardio workout studio, and renovations to an existing dance studio will create a new functional training/cardio workout studio. Six existing racquetball courts will be converted into two multipurpose rooms, an outdoor equipment storage room, and a secondary egress path for the addition.
Construction is expected to start in January 2022, with substantial completion expected by July 2023.
CONSTRUCTION NEARS ON TENNIS COMPLEX
A $3.58 million phase for a proposed tennis complex for Bearkat athletics is near the construction stage.
The new tennis complex will be constructed on property adjacent to the main campus and host the university’s tennis program. Relocation of tennis facilities will free up land closer to the center of the main campus for academic use. In order to host future NCAA championship competitions, the project’s master plan calls for six outdoor and two indoor tennis courts, locker room facilities and paved parking areas to be constructed in three phases.
This initial phase has been expanded to include the outdoor tennis courts, a locker room/restroom building, paved parking, and infrastructure to support future phases.
The project was re-bid last month to incorporate cost-saving measures.
OTHER ACTION
In other business, the Texas State Board of Regents:
• approved a minimum two-year contract with IMG Learfield Ticket Solutions for outbound ticket sales. The contract has an estimated value of $3,75 million.
• approved a three-year contract with Stephen F. Austin and Lone Star Sports and Entertainment to continue the Battle of the Piney Woods game at NRG Stadium in Houston.
• added undergraduate certificates for security and resilience in chemical and energy sectors, transportation sector and healthcare sector.
NEXT MEETING
The next scheduled meeting for the Texas State Board of Regents is scheduled for Feb. 17-18, 2022 at Lamar University in Beaumont.
