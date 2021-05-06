Sam Houston State tabs Stephenson as provost

Michael T. Stephenson has been named provost and senior vice president for academic affairs at Sam Houston State University. He will assume his position on July 1.
“I am deeply honored to serve as SHSU’s next provost and senior vice president. I am committed to working closely with the members of the campus community to build a shared vision of academic excellence," Stephenson said after his appointment.
Stephenson most recently served as the vice provost for academic affairs and strategic initiatives at Texas A&M University. In this position, he had oversight for student success initiatives, strategic planning, accreditation and academic innovation.
During his almost 20-year tenure at Texas A&M, he also served as associate provost for academic affairs, associate vice president for institutional effectiveness, associate dean for undergraduate, interdisciplinary, and international programs in the College of Liberal Arts and director of graduate studies in the Department of Communication.
Stephenson earned his Ph.D. in communication from the University of Kentucky, master’s degree in speech communication from Texas A&M University and a bachelor’s degree in communication from Eastern New Mexico University. Stephenson’s primary research focus is on the media’s role in changing or reinforcing health behavior.
“I’m delighted that Dr. Stephenson, an accomplished scholar and academic leader, will join Sam Houston State University as provost. His experience with student success initiatives aligns with our mission and priorities, and his years of experience as a higher education leader in Texas gives him a great foundation on which to build here,” SHSU president Alisa White said.
For more than 140 years, SHSU has been preparing students for meaningful lives of achievement. With over 90 bachelor's degree programs, 60 master’s degree programs and 11 doctoral programs, the university serves over 21,500 students.
Sam Houston State University is a member-institution of the Texas State University System.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.