Sam Houston State student to serve on national COVID committee

Sam Houston State University student, Karla Moreno, has been appointed as a member of the American College Health Association’s CoVAC Initiative Student Engagement Committee. Serving as a student representative for the State of Texas Higher Education, Moreno’s appointment makes SHSU the only university in the state with representation on the committee.
“Karla was one of my outstanding student workers employed in the Spring semester at our COVID testing kiosk sites,” said Erica Bumpurs, director of SHSU Student Health Center. “I’m certain she will do an excellent job, on behalf of SHSU and our state, to help improve COVID-19 vaccine initiatives on college campuses.”
According to the latest ACHA-National College Health Assessment data from fall 2020, 23 percent of undergraduate and graduate students report being somewhat unlikely or very unlikely to be vaccinated against COVID-19. The CoVAC Initiative seeks to build trust in students and other campus stakeholders by providing them with relevant, accurate information on the importance of getting vaccinated.
Moreno, a first-generation student and public health major, has career aspirations to become a family nurse practitioner. She believes participating in the national initiative is a great opportunity to help others and help her prepare for the healthcare workforce.
“The goal of the committee is to build vaccine confidence and combat vaccine misinformation in campus communities,” Moreno said. “My role will be to work alongside a team of other students from around the country, to create a student engagement vaccine acceptance toolkit for college campuses.”
A native of Blessing, Texas in Matagorda County, Moreno said she chose to attend SHSU because the university provides more than an education.
“Sam Houston State really caters to the needs of the students,” she said. “There are so many programs and resources available that are designed to help you.”
So far, during Moreno’s time at SHSU, she has already made a positive impact in serving as a resource for others through her work at the testing kiosk sites. Now, in her new appointment, she knows there is an even greater opportunity to help provide a safe environment for college communities everywhere.
