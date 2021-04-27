Just a sophomore at Sam Houston State University, studio art major Jada Jackson has already left her mark on the school with eight original works that have been permanently displayed in the Lowman Student Center.
“The Faces of Bearkats” is an eight-piece collection of portraits by Jackson that celebrates the diversity of the student population at SHSU. While none of the portraits are based off of a particular person, Jackson hopes that students can see themselves in her work and feel a sense of belonging for years to come.
“Seeing all of these pieces, everyone together, is something that I really wanted because you rarely see extreme diversity,” Jackson said. “I wanted to highlight the diversity of SHSU and show that we are different, but, we shouldn't let that divide us, instead we should let our differences bring us together and learn from one another.”
The series started with a single digital drawing by Jackson that she entered in an art contest held by the LSC in the fall semester, with a determination to push her out of her comfort zone and get her art out into the world. Her cartoon-style drawing shows a young black woman throwing a big smile over her shoulder while carrying a backpack with a plush Sammy the Bearkat peeking out. Her piece gained the attention of the student center and Jackson was later asked by the director of the LSC to create seven more drawings to make a permanent installation outside of the Orange Ballroom.
“At first, I couldn't believe it, I was shocked. I never did something this big before and I felt nervous, but as I got through it and all the pieces started to come together, I felt really good about my decision,” Jackson said.
Jackson has been drawing for as long as she can remember, and has known since elementary school that she wanted to be an artist. Drawn to the bright, colorful styles and bold expressions, Jackson has always been influenced by cartoons and started out replicating the characters she saw in her favorite television shows and comics as a kid. Now, she draws characters from her imagination using a tablet.
“It took me a long time to get used to sharing my art with people, but with this I’m forced to,” Jackson said, adding that it’s strange walking by her work everyday or seeing others taking in her pieces.
Mid-way through her education at SHSU, Jackson is looking forward to continuing to draw her cartoon style pieces for either comic books or advertising while sharing the power of art and its fun, therapeutic properties as an art teacher for middle or high school-age students.
